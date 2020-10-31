Pedestrian dies in crash on Interstate 15 north of Primm

Troopers were called at 6:55 p.m. to I-15 near mile marker 4, in Jean, after a Toyota Prius struck the man while he was in the roadway, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

(RTC fast cameras)

A male pedestrian died in a crash on Interstate 15 north of Primm, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Friday night.

“It is unknown at this time why the pedestrian was in the roadway,” the NHP said in a statement.

The driver stayed on scene and the crash is still under investigation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and that two left lanes were expected to be closed for several hours, the Highway Patrol said.

#breaking ⚠️ Fatal Auto/Ped crash, I-15NB at mile marker 4 in Primm. One male pedestrian confirmed deceased. Right 2 lanes are closed, left lane is still open. Expect delays, use caution in the area. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 31, 2020

