61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Nevada

Pedestrian dies in crash on Interstate 15 north of Primm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2020 - 8:10 pm
 

A male pedestrian died in a crash on Interstate 15 north of Primm, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported Friday night.

Troopers were called at 6:55 p.m. to I-15 near mile marker 4, in Jean, after a Toyota Prius struck the man while he was in the roadway, the Highway Patrol said.

“It is unknown at this time why the pedestrian was in the roadway,” the NHP said in a statement.

The driver stayed on scene and the crash is still under investigation.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and that two left lanes were expected to be closed for several hours, the Highway Patrol said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
Stretch along Las Vegas Boulevard soon to be apartment complex
2
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
3
Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip reopens as adults-only resort
Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip reopens as adults-only resort
4
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
5
Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months
Nevada sees biggest jump in new coronavirus cases in 3 months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST