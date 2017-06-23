Pit bull mix bites Nye County sheriff’s deputy

Nye County Sheriff (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Nye County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Tuesday after he was bitten by a pit bull mix in Pahrump.

The deputy responded about 7 p.m. Tuesday to the reports of a man arguing with his girlfriend in the roadway and damaging a neighbor’s mailbox on the 5000 block of Pahrump Valley Boulevard, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man went into his home before the deputy arrived. The deputy entered the property, first shaking the gate surrounding the property in an attempt to draw out any dogs or other animals, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached the home’s front porch he was charged by a pit bull mix. The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy attempted to pepper spray the dog, but “lost his footing” and fell. The dog bit him while he was on the ground.

The deputy stood, pepper sprayed the dog and escaped, though the pepper spray had “a very limited effect” on the animal, the agency said.

He was treated at a hospital for the dog bite, and has since been released, the agency said. The dog was quarantined by Nye County Animal Control for a 10-day period because its owner could not provide current rabies vaccination records.

The Sheriff’s Office said the initial domestic violence call was investigated and determined to be a nonviolent verbal argument.

