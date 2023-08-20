Preparations made for flooding possibilities in Moapa area

The Moapa Valley Recreation Center off Highway 168 in Moapa also is ready to be an evacuation center if needed.

Flood damaged vehicles are seen next to debris, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Warm Springs in the Moapa Valley. Flooding and debris closed Interstate 15 in both directions on Saturday morning but has since been reopened, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flood damaged bulldozer, car and pickup truck are seen on Andy Shakespear's driveway, on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Warm Springs in the Moapa Valley. Flooding and debris closed Interstate 15 in both directions on Saturday morning but has since been reopened, according to Nevada Highway Patrol. (Bizu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some Moapa area residents likely recall the 2014 flooding from the remnants of another hurricane.

Thunderstorms spawned by Hurricane Norbert dumped as much as 4 inches of rain in two hours Sept. 8, 2014, in the rural Moapa area northeast of Las Vegas.

That created flooding on the reservation and washed out a stretch of Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

Hopefully, Hilary won’t deliver a repeat.

The Nevada Army National Guard has deployed high-water vehicles to the area to be prepared for what Hilary might drop.

Clark County officials have been preparing for possible flooding in the northeast part of the county.

“Our Public Works Department has a fair amount of equipment in the north county area which includes Moapa, Logandale, Overton and the tribal lands to help deal with public safety impacts caused by the storm, and full coordination is going on with all agencies supporting storm efforts,” Clark County spokeswoman Stacy Weiling said in an email.

Equipment and staffing can be shifted throughout the county, depending on where the needs may be, she said.

The Moapa Valley Fire District has sand and sandbags available for residents to pick up in preparation for possible flooding.

The Moapa Valley Recreation Center off Highway 168 in Moapa also is ready to be an evacuation center if needed.

