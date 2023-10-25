69°F
Local Nevada

Rare lakes form in Death Valley after Tropical Storm Hilary — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 2:26 pm
 
A visitor checks out a rare lake in Badwater Basin in the recently reopened Death Valley Nation ...
A visitor checks out a rare lake in Badwater Basin in the recently reopened Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary’s heavy rains closed the park in August. Visitors to the recently reopened park were treated to a rare sight — a massive lake on the normally dry salt flat. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Halloween is days away … and things are a bit strange at Death Valley National Park thanks to Mother Nature.

There are ephemeral lakes where sand dunes normally are.

Visitors to the recently reopened park were treated to a rare sight — a massive lake on the normally dry salt flat.

Flooding caused by the remnants of Hilary not only damaged roads, but also deposited mud and debris in many locations such as restrooms, sidewalks and parking lots.

Frequent heavy flooding from the past two summers forced the closure of the park several times, stranding both visitors and staffers. Cal Trans crews have been kept busy repairing roads as much as possible.

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff photographer K.M. Cannon visited the park Wednesday to catch images of what might seem like an eerie and spooky Death Valley.

If you plan to investigate the scenes yourself, beware that many roads are closed. Check the road situation here.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

