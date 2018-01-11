Red Rock Canyon, Lake Mead waive entrance fees for MLK Day

All National Park Service sites will be free to the public on Monday.

Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Fishermen at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the parks will waive their entrance fees for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The free parks include Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Zion National Park.

Fees for overnight camping and group day use will remain in effect on the federal holiday.

Monday is the first of four free days the National Park Service will offer in 2018. Other days include April 21 for the first day of National Park Week, Sept. 22 for National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Last year the National Park Service offered 10 fee-free days.

