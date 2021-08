Those we lost to COVID-19

Thousands have died from COVID-19 in Nevada. Not all of their names have been made public by local and state officials, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been tracking COVID deaths since the onset of the pandemic through various sources. The victims came from all walks of life, ranging in age from as young as 8 to 106. Among them were doctors, nurses, educators and war veterans. In no particular order, these are some of their stories.

