43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in Nevada snowplow mishap

The Associated Press
January 22, 2023 - 7:31 pm
 
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," at the Los Angel ...
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019. In social media posts Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, Renner said he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New Year’s Day.

Renner, 52, said earlier that he is recovering at home from what Nevada authorities say were serious chest injuries he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer while helping free a relative’s car on a private road near Lake Tahoe.

In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “much love and appreciation” to people for their “messages and thoughtfulness.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” he wrote.

He also said “morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Earlier, in a response to a Twitter post Monday about his Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner said that “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

The two-time Oscar nominee also plays Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” movies and has a recurring role in the “Mission Impossible” franchise.

MOST READ
1
Not just eggs: 7 other grocery items that rose in price the most in December
Not just eggs: 7 other grocery items that rose in price the most in December
2
Former Las Vegas judge Melanie Tobiasson dies
Former Las Vegas judge Melanie Tobiasson dies
3
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
4
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Las Vegas
5
Downtown Las Vegas loses a leading visionary
Downtown Las Vegas loses a leading visionary
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police investigate homicide on Boulder Highway
Police investigate homicide on Boulder Highway
77-year-old man dies after car runs over him
77-year-old man dies after car runs over him
Sadness amid festivities as Las Vegans react to the California shooting
Sadness amid festivities as Las Vegans react to the California shooting
Tight 4-way race emerges for 5A boys state title
Tight 4-way race emerges for 5A boys state title
Rebels land Texas prep quarterback, former Michigan State commit
Rebels land Texas prep quarterback, former Michigan State commit
Reimagine Boulder Highway project to get underway in 2024
Reimagine Boulder Highway project to get underway in 2024