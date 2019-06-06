Reno Air Races pilot makes emergency landing on highway

Pilot Andy Findlay guided his Lancair Legacy to a safe landing on the Pyramid Highway Wednesday night after the aircraft suffered an electrical problem.

Lancair Legacy aircraft (Lancair.com)

RENO — Officials say a Reno Air Races pilot made an emergency landing on a highway after his plane experienced an electrical failure.

Race officials say pilot Andy Findlay rerouted toward Reno Stead Airport after the failure occurred Wednesday night, but the problem worsened before he could make it.

Findlay landed on Pyramid Highway. Officials say Findlay was not injured and his Lancair Legacy aircraft did not sustain any damage.

Findlay was participating in the Pylon Racing Seminar, a program that trains pilots in pylon air racing.

Officials say the emergency happened outside of event hours.

Findlay was a gold winner in the sport class of the STIHL National Championship Air Races last year.