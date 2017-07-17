ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Reno doctor to plead guilty in alleged fatal painkiller ring

The Associated Press
July 17, 2017 - 11:23 am
 

RENO — A Nevada doctor who has maintained his innocence since he was arrested as part of a fatal painkiller ring in Reno more than a year ago has agreed to plead guilty to at least some of the charges.

Trisha Young, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said Dr. Robert Rand is scheduled to appear at a change of plea hearing in federal court in Reno Monday afternoon.

Rand faces up to life in prison if convicted of the current drug and conspiracy charges, including two counts of distributing a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

His lawyer, John Ohlson, told the Reno Gazette-Journal Rand will plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of former University of Nevada football player Michael Yenick, and distributing a controlled substance to the ringleader, Richard “Richie” West.

