Reno notches one of its lowest murder rates in decades

The snow-covered foothills of the Sierra's eastern front are seen beyond the Reno skyline Feb. 1, 2016. (Scott Sonner/AP)

RENO — Reno saw one of its lowest murder rates in over three decades in 2016.

The Reno Police Department says in an annual report that nine people were murdered last year, or 3.7 murders per 100,000 residents.

KOLO-TV reports it was the third-lowest rate since 1985; higher only than in 2001 and 2012.

The annual report says Reno burglaries also declined in 2016.

But the rate of vehicle thefts increased 32 percent, robberies increased 14 percent and other thefts were up 6 percent from 2015 to 2016.

All assaults increased 27 percent.

The department released the 2016 report June 30.