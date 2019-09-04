Rescued Boulder City cats closer to finding homes

Donations from across Southern Nevada enabled the Boulder City Animal Shelter to collect more than 1,000 pounds each of food and kitty litter.

The future is looking brighter for 43 cats recently rescued last month from a mobile home in Boulder City.

Five of the cats are ready for adoption, Boulder City Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt said in a news release. Six kittens could be adopted within 10 days.

In addition, six feral cats were recently placed with rescue groups, and Inabnitt said commitments were secured from others for the remaining cats that cannot be placed in adoptive homes.

Donations from across Southern Nevada enabled the Boulder City Animal Shelter to collect more than 1,000 pounds each of food and kitty litter.

There was no update on the condition of the rescued dogs.

The shelter is located at Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street, and can be reached at 702-293-9283.

