ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Nevada

Small plane goes off Jean airport runway southwest of Las Vegas

By Jessica Terrones Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2017 - 2:05 pm
 

A small airplane carrying three people went off the runway at the Jean Sport Aviation Center on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the airport at 23600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, just east of Interstate 15 in the community of Jean, about 30 miles southwest of Las Vegas, said Christine Crews, a spokeswoman for the Department of Aviation.

The Clark County Fire Department was responding to the accident, Crews said.

It was not immediately clear if the airplane was landing or taking off at the time of the accident or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like