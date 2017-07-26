Small plane makes emergency landing near Las Vegas, resumes flight

The pilot of the Piper PA-24 Comanche was able to fix the fuel issue after landing in a dry lakebed during a flight from Henderson to Boise, Idaho.

Dry lake bed in desert (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday on a dry lake bed near Las Vegas, then fixed the plane and resumed the flight, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot was flying from Henderson to Boise, Idaho, in a Piper PA-24 Comanche when a fuel issue caused engine problems and forced an emergency landing, FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. It was unclear exactly where it landed.

After landing, the pilot was able to remedy the problem and then took off again for his destination.

Reports of the emergency landing triggered a search that was assisted by Las Vegas police and National Park Service rangers, officials said.

