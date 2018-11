Pink Box is offering up a sweet treat to everyone who exercises their right to vote on Tuesday. Bring your “I Voted” sticker to their Summerlin or Henderson locations and you’ll get a free red, white and blue “I Voted” doughnut, while supplies last.

Pink Box is located at 7531 W. Lake Mead Blvd. in Summerlin, and at 10251 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

