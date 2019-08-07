Teen dies after hitting head while tubing at Lake Mead

The victim was identified Wednesday as 18-year-old Brycen Lee Coburn by the Mohave County, Arizona, medical examiner’s office.

A teenager died Saturday in a boating accident at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, pictured in this file photo from Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A teenager died Saturday in a boating accident at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

He has been identified as 18-year-old Brycen Lee Coburn by the Mohave County, Arizona, medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled accidental by blunt force head trauma “due to a water craft accident.”

Emergency crews were called to the lake’s South Cove launching area, where they found Coburn unconscious but breathing after hitting his head while tubing behind a boat, according to National Park Service.

Bystanders helped get the teen to a nearby loading ramp to perform CPR, but when Mohave County medics arrived, the boy was pronounced dead.

