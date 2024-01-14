55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2024 - 2:15 pm
 
Updated January 14, 2024 - 2:49 pm
Power lines in many parts of Northern Nevada are down after high winds this weekend. (NV Energy)
Power lines in many parts of Northern Nevada are down after high winds this weekend. (NV Energy)
NV Energy crews work to fix downed power lines in Northern Nevada. (NV Energy)
NV Energy crews work to fix downed power lines in Northern Nevada. (NV Energy)
An NV Energy crew member works to fix power lines in Carson City. (NV Energy)
An NV Energy crew member works to fix power lines in Carson City. (NV Energy)

Over 2,100 NV Energy customers were without power in parts of Northern Nevada on Sunday, according to the energy provider.

Around 6 a.m., 6,000 NV Energy customers did not have power in the region, but that number dwindled to about 1,100 people by 7:30 p.m., according to NV Energy’s website.

NV Energy’s outage map showed Sunday afternoon that most of the outages were concentrated in and around Reno and Carson City, with the largest single outage in Reno impacting 845 people.

Many outages in the area on Sunday were “under investigation,” for several hours with no set power restoration time. Reno’s major outage was expected to be resolved by 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

NV Energy said in an X post that the company was working to restore power “as quickly and safely as possible” after an 18-hour high wind effect.

The National Weather Service reported gusts over 70 mph in Reno and Carson City in the last 24 hours. Mammoth Mountain in Mono County, California, recorded the highest wind gust in the region at 104 mph.

Poles and wires were down in multiple areas in the region, NV Energy said. The company asked people who spotted downed power lined to call 911 and NV Energy.

MOST READ
1
Thousands without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
2
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
3
CARTOON: The House of Donald
CARTOON: The House of Donald
4
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
Swift would need a mad dash to make Las Vegas Super Bowl
5
Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job
Antonio Pierce to interview for another head coaching job
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Freezing cold covers valley Sunday; airport wind chill dips to 32
Freezing cold covers valley Sunday; airport wind chill dips to 32
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Chilly week to follow Las Vegas storm, says weather service
Las Vegas Valley dips below freezing; snow possible for Summerlin
Las Vegas Valley dips below freezing; snow possible for Summerlin
Near-record warm Las Vegas December may get a bit of rain
Near-record warm Las Vegas December may get a bit of rain
Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January
Warmest December in Las Vegas history runs into January
Warmest December ever may have a bit of rain before clear New Year’s Eve
Warmest December ever may have a bit of rain before clear New Year’s Eve