Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines

Power lines in many parts of Northern Nevada are down after high winds this weekend. (NV Energy)

NV Energy crews work to fix downed power lines in Northern Nevada. (NV Energy)

An NV Energy crew member works to fix power lines in Carson City. (NV Energy)

Over 2,100 NV Energy customers were without power in parts of Northern Nevada on Sunday, according to the energy provider.

Around 6 a.m., 6,000 NV Energy customers did not have power in the region, but that number dwindled to about 1,100 people by 7:30 p.m., according to NV Energy’s website.

NV Energy’s outage map showed Sunday afternoon that most of the outages were concentrated in and around Reno and Carson City, with the largest single outage in Reno impacting 845 people.

Many outages in the area on Sunday were “under investigation,” for several hours with no set power restoration time. Reno’s major outage was expected to be resolved by 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

NV Energy said in an X post that the company was working to restore power “as quickly and safely as possible” after an 18-hour high wind effect.

⚡️ NV Energy is working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible for affected customers after an 18 hour high wind event in #NorthernNevada. The wind damage includes both poles and wires down in multiple locations. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/OVUj5gLR0E — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) January 14, 2024

The National Weather Service reported gusts over 70 mph in Reno and Carson City in the last 24 hours. Mammoth Mountain in Mono County, California, recorded the highest wind gust in the region at 104 mph.

Poles and wires were down in multiple areas in the region, NV Energy said. The company asked people who spotted downed power lined to call 911 and NV Energy.