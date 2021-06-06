Troopers investigate fatal crash in northeast Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley late Saturday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Highway Patrol’s online traffic log indicated the 9:47 p.m. crash was in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Sloan Lane. The Regional Transportation Commission warned that traffic delays were to be expected in the area because the boulevard was closed in both directions from Range Road to Speedway Boulevard.

The Highway Patrol indicated in a tweet that the crash involved a moped that was struck by a Jeep.

