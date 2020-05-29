Truck driver injured in Nye County crash on US 95

A tractor-trailer driver was injured Friday morning in a Nye County crash that closed U.S. Highway 95 in both directions.

The driver was injured in a tractor-trailer rollover about 7:10 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, where U.S. Highway 95 intersects with state Route 267. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The driver was injured in a tractor-trailer rollover about 7:10 a.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, where U.S. Highway 95 intersects with state Route 267. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A tractor-trailer driver was injured Friday morning in a Nye County crash that closed U.S. Highway 95 in both directions.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash was called in to authorities about 7:10 a.m. Buratczuk described the location as where U.S. 95 intersects with state Route 267. The road was blocked, but authorities were using the dirt shoulder of the highway to help get traffic through the area.

Buratczuk said a trucker was hauling 80,000 pounds of paint. A photo from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shows an 18-wheeler on its side stretching across most of the highway.

The driver was injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Nye County Sheriff’s Capt. David Boruchowitz said the highway was still closed as of 9:10 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.