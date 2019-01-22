Truck hauling pigs catches fire on I-15 near Moapa

A semitrailer hauling pigs caught fire, and southbound on the interstate was closed near Moapa for a time, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said.

A Nevada Highway Patrol car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic on Interstate 15 on Monday evening was temporarily clogged by hogs.

A semitrailer hauling pigs caught fire, and southbound on the interstate was closed near Moapa for a time, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said. All lanes have since reopened, the Regional Transportation Commission posted on social media.

Troopers received reports about 5:45 p.m. that the vehicle caught fire, Smaka said. It wasn’t immediately clear why the semitrailer caught fire, but it has since been extinguished.

“No humans or pigs were harmed in this fire,” Smaka said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Interstate 15 at Moapa, Nevada