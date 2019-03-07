US 93 reopens after fatal crash near Boulder City

The Nevada Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Boulder City, Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A fatal crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Boulder City Thursday morning closed the roadway connecting Nevada with Arizona for much of the morning.

The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. and the highway was closed in both directions at Veterans Memorial Drive and Yucca Street until about 12:15 p.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A Chevrolet sedan was southbound on U.S. 93 when a Ford pickup truck exited a nearby Rebel Gas Station and attempted to drive across the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 to make a left turn onto northbound U.S. 93, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

The Chevy struck the left front of the Ford truck. The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the Chevy was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, Buatczuk said.

Numerous witnesses told investigators that the Chevrolet was “driving recklessly,” making frequent lane changes and speeding over 100 mph, Buratczuk said. The driver of the Chevrolet will likely be charged with reckless driving resulting in death, he said.

The Highway Patrol doesn’t believe the driver of the Chevrolet was impaired.