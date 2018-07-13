US 95 closed between Laughlin, Nevada-California border

The reason for the closure of the highway in both directions between Laughlin Highway and the state line was not immediately clear.

A portion of U.S. Highway 95 south of Las Vegas near the Nevada-California border was closed Friday morning, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

The closure in both directions of U.S. 95 between Laughlin Highway and the state line was announced shortly after 8 a.m. The RTC recommended drivers to use alternative routes.

It was not clear why the highway was closed. A call to the Nevada Highway Patrol was not immediately returned Friday morning.

