Washoe County confirms year’s first human case of West Nile virus

RENO — Health officials in Northern Nevada have confirmed Washoe County’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.
Health district officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday a resident of the North Valleys area just north of Reno tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness.
Dick says the resident traveled outside of Washoe County so may have been exposed elsewhere. But he says the presence of mosquito pools that recently tested positive means local exposure cannot be ruled out.
Dick recommends residents take appropriate precautions, including clearing standing water that serves as breeding grounds for the virus, and wearing proper clothing and repellent outdoors, especially in the early morning and evening.
The first case of West Nile virus in the state this year was reported in Clark County in May.