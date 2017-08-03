Washoe County confirms year’s first human case of West Nile virus

Resident of area near Reno contracts mosquito-borne virus, though it’s unclear whether the exposure occurred locally or during recent travels.

A Culex quinquefasciatus mosquito is seen on the skin of a human host in this 2014 picture from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. C. quinquefasciatus is known as one of the many arthropodal vectors responsible for spreading the arboviral encephalitis, West Nile virus (WNV) to human beings through their bite. (James Gathany/CDC/Reuters)

RENO — Health officials in Northern Nevada have confirmed Washoe County’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.

Health district officer Kevin Dick said Wednesday a resident of the North Valleys area just north of Reno tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness.

Dick says the resident traveled outside of Washoe County so may have been exposed elsewhere. But he says the presence of mosquito pools that recently tested positive means local exposure cannot be ruled out.

Dick recommends residents take appropriate precautions, including clearing standing water that serves as breeding grounds for the virus, and wearing proper clothing and repellent outdoors, especially in the early morning and evening.

The first case of West Nile virus in the state this year was reported in Clark County in May.