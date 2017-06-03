Washoe County School District working to resolve funding formula shortfall

Gov. Brian Sandoval speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Monday, May 29, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

RENO — Washoe County School District officials say they’re surprised to learn that a new state school funding formula will result in what the superintendent calls a “significant shortfall” of at least $6.6 million in each of each of the next two years.

Superintendent Traci Davis said the Reno-area district is set to receive the state’s lowest per-pupil funding.

Davis says district officials are working with the state Nevada Education Department to try to resolve the issue, which she says resulted from a miscalculation.

The state disputes that characterization and says slow enrollment growth and increased local property taxes appear to be the causes of the changes in the district’s state funding.

Gov. Brian Sandoval says his office is reviewing the situation.