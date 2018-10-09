Local Nevada

Weather cancellation of RiSE festival leaves storm of ill will

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2018 - 6:21 pm
 
Updated October 8, 2018 - 8:33 pm

The weather-related cancellation of the launch of thousands of illuminated flying lanterns Saturday at the RiSE festival left a storm of ill will among paying customers, who weren’t offered full refunds.

On Friday, the lanterns were dispatched as planned over the Jean Dry Lake Bed, about 28 miles southwest of Las Vegas. Attendees write messages of inspiration, remembrance and goodwill on the lanterns, which are released into the night sky as shining symbols of healing and hope.

On Saturday, however, organizers announced about a half-hour before the planned first release of lanterns at 8:15 p.m. that they had to cancel because of lightning and rain moving into the area.

An estimated 26,000 people paid up to $129 each to attend either day of the two-day festival, many from distant locales. They to social media to share their unhappiness.

“Upset. Disappointed. Wet. Dirty. #risefestival was a complete disaster. Organizers mishandled the entire timing of the storm,” one user posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, RiSE organizers posted on Instagram and Facebook that they would offer customers who didn’t purchase insurance 40 percent off tickets to next year’s event.

“In the end, in conjunction with local authorities, we were forced to make a difficult decision. But your safety is our top priority and we simply could not risk the well-being of thousands of people,” the post said, in part.

Rough return

Major transportation problems at the end of the inaugural RiSE in 2014 left hundreds stranded in the dark for nearly four hours as they waited for buses to take them to their vehicles, parked 11 miles away at the Gold Strike casino.

That chaos was among the reasons that Bureau of Land Management officials rejected RiSE’s application for a special recreation permit in 2015, said Steve Leslie, supervisory outdoor recreation planner for the BLM in Las Vegas. The festival instead was held in 2015-17 on the Moapa River Indian Reservation, about 35 miles northeast of Las Vegas and outside federal jurisdiction.

At 3:04 p.m. Saturday, RiSE organizers emailed attendees stating that they had “professionals monitoring weather” on site and that “if the forecast changes, we may adjust the synchronized release time and could release lanterns as early as 7 p.m.”

That didn’t happen, for reasons that are unclear. RiSE co-founder Dan Hill did not respond to calls from the Review-Journal on Monday seeking comment.

Pahrump resident Dorothy Van Zuilen, who brought her 9-year-old granddaughter to the event, said trying to stick to the original launch schedule was a big mistake.

“Had they done it at 7 p.m. … it could have been perfect,” she said. “But they didn’t announce anything until 7:45. … We went from writing messages and getting ready to set up the lantern, to ‘We have to throw it out and leave.’”

Van Zuilen, 47, said she chose Saturday to attend because it was her late son’s 20th birthday.

Her son, Noah, died two years ago of an undetected congenital heart defect. She said she wrote a note for him on the lantern, as well as messages to other loved ones she has lost unexpectedly over the years.

“When you’re putting your hopes and dreams and messages on your lanterns, to turn around and have them destroyed?” she said.

Oceana Sanchez, 31, who brought her two young daughters from San Diego, said their weekend at the festival and in Las Vegas cost about $1,000.

Sanchez said she had attended two years ago after leaving an abusive relationship.

“That literally saved my life. It picked me up, and gave me something to look forward to and let go of my hurting pain. I took (the daughters) so that they can have that same healing process that I had,” she said.

Her daughter Isabella, 7, wrote a letter to her dad, whom she hasn’t seen in a few months, on her lantern.

Amid the rain and chaos, Sanchez said, it took 45 minutes to find her car and more than two hours to get out of the parking lot.

“The release of the lanterns is the moment that we needed to heal,” she said. “Instead, we lost our money and our memories.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Local Nevada
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Nevada Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like