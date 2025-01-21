What’s Nevada’s state bird? Metal? Reptile? Test your knowledge.
Is Nevada’s state song “Viva Las Vegas”?
A state’s official symbols reflect its personality and values. So what matters here in Nevada?
Test your knowledge of our state’s symbols:
1. What is Nevada’s state song?
A. “Viva Las Vegas”
B. “Copperhead Road”
C. “Home Means Nevada”
2. State metal?
A. Silver
B. Neon
C. Fool’s Gold
3. State animal?
A. Desert Big Horn Sheep
B. Gray Wolf
C. Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing
4. State flower?
A. Prickly Pear
B. Sagebrush
C. Venus Flytrap
5. State bird?
A. Mountain Bluebird
B. Greater Sage-Grouse
C. Turkey Vulture
6. State tree?
A. Single-Leaf Pinon
B. Joshua Tree
C. Bristlecone Pine
7. State reptile?
A. Long-Tailed Brush Lizard.
B. Lounge Lizard
C. Desert Tortoise
Answers:
1. C; 2. B; 3. A; 4. B; 5. A; 6. A and C; 7. C
To learn more about Nevada’s symbols, visit https://www.leg.state.nv.us/assembly/visit/education/primary/nevadas-state-symbols/ .