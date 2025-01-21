27°F
Local Nevada

What’s Nevada’s state bird? Metal? Reptile? Test your knowledge.

Desert tortoise (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Elvises appear at the Vegas Elvis Festival Tribute Artist Preliminary Round 1 on Friday, June 1 ...
FILE - Gray wolf (U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)
Bighorn sheep (Boulder City Review/File)
Pancake prickly pear (Natalie Burt)
Sagebrush (State of Nevada)
Mountain bluebird (Nevada Department of Wildlife)
FILE—Joshua tree (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Bristlecone pine (Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

A state’s official symbols reflect its personality and values. So what matters here in Nevada?

Test your knowledge of our state’s symbols:

1. What is Nevada’s state song?

A. “Viva Las Vegas”

B. “Copperhead Road”

C. “Home Means Nevada”

2. State metal?

A. Silver

B. Neon

C. Fool’s Gold

3. State animal?

A. Desert Big Horn Sheep

B. Gray Wolf

C. Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing

4. State flower?

A. Prickly Pear

B. Sagebrush

C. Venus Flytrap

5. State bird?

A. Mountain Bluebird

B. Greater Sage-Grouse

C. Turkey Vulture

6. State tree?

A. Single-Leaf Pinon

B. Joshua Tree

C. Bristlecone Pine

7. State reptile?

A. Long-Tailed Brush Lizard.

B. Lounge Lizard

C. Desert Tortoise

Answers:

1. C; 2. B; 3. A; 4. B; 5. A; 6. A and C; 7. C

To learn more about Nevada’s symbols, visit https://www.leg.state.nv.us/assembly/visit/education/primary/nevadas-state-symbols/ .

