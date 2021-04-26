Wildfire in northwestern Arizona more than doubles in size

A fire that started Sunday in the Kingman area of Arizona has more than doubled in size, stretching from about 600 acres Sunday evening to about 1,400 acres as of Monday afternoon.

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Dolores Garcia said the fire is still zero percent contained, but she remained hopeful that weather conditions would improve, with the possibility of rainfall Monday evening or Tuesday.

Sunday’s dry, windy conditions near the Hualapai Mountain Park made for ideal wildfire spread. But there has been increased humidity in the area today, which Garcia said has benefited firefighters.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we might get some moisture later,” she said.

Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and Hualapai Mountain Lodge are still under evacuation, she said. Atherton Acres and Pinion Pine are under pre-evacuation orders, meaning they may have to evacuate at any moment.

People have offered to donate food and supplies to firefighters working to contain the blaze, but they cannot accept anything because of COVID-19 protocols, Garcia said.

Instead, she suggested donations to the Cornerstone Mission in Kingman, the local food bank, or cash donations to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it was likely human-caused, Garcia said. There are many campsites and hiking trails in the area.

