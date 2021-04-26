66°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Local Nevada

Wildfire in northwestern Arizona more than doubles in size

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2021 - 4:11 pm
 
(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

A fire that started Sunday in the Kingman area of Arizona has more than doubled in size, stretching from about 600 acres Sunday evening to about 1,400 acres as of Monday afternoon.

Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Dolores Garcia said the fire is still zero percent contained, but she remained hopeful that weather conditions would improve, with the possibility of rainfall Monday evening or Tuesday.

Sunday’s dry, windy conditions near the Hualapai Mountain Park made for ideal wildfire spread. But there has been increased humidity in the area today, which Garcia said has benefited firefighters.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that we might get some moisture later,” she said.

Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park and Hualapai Mountain Lodge are still under evacuation, she said. Atherton Acres and Pinion Pine are under pre-evacuation orders, meaning they may have to evacuate at any moment.

People have offered to donate food and supplies to firefighters working to contain the blaze, but they cannot accept anything because of COVID-19 protocols, Garcia said.

Instead, she suggested donations to the Cornerstone Mission in Kingman, the local food bank, or cash donations to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it was likely human-caused, Garcia said. There are many campsites and hiking trails in the area.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Driver of rented Lamborghini who went ‘off-roading’ suspected of DUI
Driver of rented Lamborghini who went ‘off-roading’ suspected of DUI
2
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
Mount Charleston loses power due to strong winds
3
Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip
Man arrested after shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Strip
4
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
Bookkeeper at Las Vegas business accused of swindling $348K
5
Henderson officers with years of misconduct kept working. Confidential records reveal why.
Henderson officers with years of misconduct kept working. Confidential records reveal why.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, ...
Nevada won’t add a House seat in latest census
By / RJ

Nevada didn’t gain or lose a congressional seat, but new population figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday showed a political shift from the Rust Belt to the Sun Belt.