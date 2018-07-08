Wildfire in Spring Mountains near Las Vegas contained

The fire in Trout Canyon , between Pahrump and Mountain Springs, north of state Route 160, was reported about 2:35 p.m. Saturday. U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed in a tweet at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday that the fire was fully contained and had burned 30.6 acres.

The Trout Canyon village near Pahrump has been without running water since 2013. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A wildfire sparked Saturday by a lightning strike in the Spring Mountains east of Pahrump was fully contained Sunday afternoon.

The fire in Trout Canyon, between Pahrump and Mountain Springs, north of state Route 160, was reported about 2:35 p.m. Saturday. U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed in a tweet at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday that the fire was fully contained and had burned 30.6 acres.

Officials said in an earlier tweet Sunday that Saturday’s fire was caused by lightning. A little more than five years before Saturday’s wildfire, a lightning strike evolved into the massive Carpenter 1 fire in the forest behind Trout Canyon.

#TroutCanyonFire is 50 acres and 70% contained. The lightning-caused fire is 1.5 miles sw of the Trout Canyon Community on the #SMNRA. Firefighters are securing the perimeter of the fire. Resources: four engines, one hand crew, one air attack, and two helicopters. — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 8, 2018

Further information was not immediately available.

