Willow Beach access road reopens

The Willow Beach access road at Lake Mead National Recreation Area reopened Wednesday, National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

Willow Beach sits on a wide bend in the Colorado River about 12 miles below Hoover Dam as the crow flies. (Doug Nielsen/Special to the Review-Journal)

The Colorado River near Willow Beach, Ariz. on Saturday, March 18, 2017. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Willow Beach access road at Lake Mead National Recreation Area reopened Wednesday, National Park Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

The area received nearly 5 inches of rain within a 24-hour period, causing significant runoff and damage, Vanover said.

Crews will continue to work in the area, but normal operations, including raft and paddlecraft tours, have resumed, Vanover said.

The National Park Service recommends that drivers use caution along the S-shaped curves in the road and to follow speed limits of 35 mph at the top of the canyon and 25 mph toward the bottom.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

25804 Willow Beach Rd, Willow Beach, AZ 86445