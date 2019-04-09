Witness describes fatal crash on US 93, I-11 near Boulder City

A UPS tractor-trailer sustained severe damage in a head-on crash with another vehicle on the Hoover Dam bypass on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Debris lies on the roadway from a head-on crash between two vehicles near the Hoover Dam bypass, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A fatal crash has closed Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 93 near Boulder City in both directions, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

A vehicle burns as first responders arrive at a two-vehicle crash just a mile north of the Hoover Dam bypass bridge about 3 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019. A witness said the scene had fire and heavy smoke, and tractor-trailer and vehicle parts were on the roadway. (Joe Pickens)

A witness to a fatal collision Tuesday morning on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 11 near Boulder City said towering flames erupted from the wreckage within moments of the impact.

The crash involving a UPS truck and another vehicle was reported just after 3 a.m. on southbound U.S. 93, about two miles east of the Nevada-Arizona border, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. One person was killed, it said.

Northbound lanes of the major north-south artery reopened at midmorning, but southbound lanes remained closed as of 11 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

#update US93/I-11 NB is now open. Use caution in the area as we continue the investigate and conduct clean up operations. #buckleup #drivesober #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019

Joe Pickens was driving back to Las Vegas from Phoenix when he saw the crash.

“I saw a massive ball of flames at least 25 to 30-feet high,” he said, adding that he pulled over and yelled out asking if anyone needed help but got no response.

“No one else pulled over, they all just kept driving through the debris,” said Pickens, who said he was the one who called police.

“It was a very gruesome scene,” he added.

The crash in the southbound lanes also caused a large diesel fuel spill. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

‏Review-Journal reporter Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.