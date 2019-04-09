Witness describes fatal crash on US 93, I-11 near Boulder City

A witness to a fatal collision Tuesday morning on the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 11 near Boulder City said towering flames erupted from the wreckage within moments of the impact.
The crash involving a UPS truck and another vehicle was reported just after 3 a.m. on southbound U.S. 93, about two miles east of the Nevada-Arizona border, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. One person was killed, it said.
Northbound lanes of the major north-south artery reopened at midmorning, but southbound lanes remained closed as of 11 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
#update US93/I-11 NB is now open. Use caution in the area as we continue the investigate and conduct clean up operations. #buckleup #drivesober #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019
Joe Pickens was driving back to Las Vegas from Phoenix when he saw the crash.
“I saw a massive ball of flames at least 25 to 30-feet high,” he said, adding that he pulled over and yelled out asking if anyone needed help but got no response.
“No one else pulled over, they all just kept driving through the debris,” said Pickens, who said he was the one who called police.
“It was a very gruesome scene,” he added.
The crash in the southbound lanes also caused a large diesel fuel spill. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Review-Journal reporter Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.
#update US93 SB/NB at I-11 will be closed with no estimated time frame for when it may reopen. There is a large diesel fuel spill as well as debris that must be cleaned up. This road closure will impact traffic for hours, use alternate routes. #buckleup #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/7pIzyDWQWc
— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 9, 2019