Worker dies after fall at job site near Jean

The Clark County Fire Department said the worker, who was in his early 20s, became entrapped after the fall and was deceased when firefighters reached him.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a worksite near Jean where a man fell and died Thursday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called about 10:41 a.m. after receiving a report that a worker had fallen and become “entrapped” at a work site near Jean, Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said.

“Crews are on site now, they have accessed the victim and he is deceased,” Whitney said. “They are working to recover the body.”

The worker who died was in his early 20s, he said.

Whitney did not have an exact address of the work site, which he said appeared to be an excavation site. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was at the site Thursday afternoon and will investigate the death.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.