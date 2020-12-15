Missing 75-year-old Las Vegas woman found safe

A missing 75-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Las Vegas police.

Mary Redman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police were asking the public’s help in finding Mary Redman who did not return home Monday evening. Family members said they had not been able to get into contact with her.

Police emailed Tuesday to say she had been found safe. No other details were released.

