Local

Missing 75-year-old Las Vegas woman found safe

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 10:33 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2020 - 8:55 am
Mary Redman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Mary Redman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A missing 75-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Las Vegas police.

Police were asking the public’s help in finding Mary Redman who did not return home Monday evening. Family members said they had not been able to get into contact with her.

Police emailed Tuesday to say she had been found safe. No other details were released.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

James F. Reed and his wife, Margret W. Keyes Reed, seen in this file photo taken in the 1850s, ...
Donner Party survivors’ ill-fated journey to be re-created
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

Four veteran ultrarunners from Northern California are setting out on snowshoes to retrace the footsteps of the pioneers who braved the worst blizzard in a century to escape over the top of what’s now called Donner Pass through the Emigrant Gap northwest of Lake Tahoe.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during an election event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, N ...
Another attempt to recall Sisolak fails
By / RJ

The latest in a series of attempts to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak has fallen well short of the number of signatures needed to initiate a vote to remove the state’s top executive.