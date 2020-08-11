Nevada Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-15

“Expect major delays and avoid the area,” the Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

Two large trucks crashed on southbound I-15 near mile marker 64, near the Love’s truck stop at U.S. Highway 93, trooper Travis Smaka said.

“Expect major delays and avoid the area,” the agency said on Twitter.

Further information was not immediately available.

