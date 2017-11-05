Poke Sushitto is a ‘fresh’ option at Cannery Corner

Poke Sushitto customers can select a bowl or burrito from the menu, or they can build their own. Each starts with a base, such as sushi rice for bowls and seaweed paper for burritos, and protein ($9.25 for two and $10.25 for three), such as ahi tuna or baked eel.

Poke Sushitto, a poke bowl and sushi burrito restaurant, opened Aug. 5 at Cannery Corner in North Las Vegas.

It joined Vietnamese restaurant Pho Mai Mai, which opened Aug. 2 in the shopping center at Craig and Losee roads.

Poke Sushitto customers can select a bowl or burrito from the menu, or they can build their own. Each starts with a base, such as sushi rice for bowls and seaweed paper for burritos, and protein ($9.25 for two and $10.25 for three), such as ahi tuna or baked eel. Vegetables, fruits, sauces and toppings can be added at no extra charge (excluding avocado, which cost $1 extra). Vegetarian options start at about $8.

Jessica Lozoya, who works in North Las Vegas, said she visits Poke Sushitto with her co-workers at least once a week. It is one of the few healthy restaurants in the area, she said.

“It seems fresh every time you come here,” she said.

