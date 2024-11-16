53°F
One dead after motorcycle crash northeast of Las Vegas

FILE - Nevada State Police Highway Patrol vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 16, 2024 - 3:58 pm
 

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash about 62 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Saturday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which involved only the motorcycle, happened on eastbound state Route 168 just west of mile marker 13 on Saturday just before 8:35 a.m., according to a Highway Patrol press release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

State Route 168 connects U.S. 93 to Interstate 15.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.

