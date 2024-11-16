One dead after motorcycle crash northeast of Las Vegas

The crash occurred on state Route 168 near mile marker 13, about 62 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Is Southern Nevada prepared for another deadly summer? Here’s its plan

Las Vegas is tallying more heat-related deaths. It’s still an undercount

Hundreds are dead after succumbing to Las Vegas’ heat. Here are 3 of their stories

Entertainment in the pits: F1 takeover pushes shows aside

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash about 62 miles northeast of Las Vegas on Saturday morning, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which involved only the motorcycle, happened on eastbound state Route 168 just west of mile marker 13 on Saturday just before 8:35 a.m., according to a Highway Patrol press release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

State Route 168 connects U.S. 93 to Interstate 15.

Contact Annie Vong at avong@reviewjournal.com. Follow @annievwrites on X.