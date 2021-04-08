Police respond to self-immolation call at east Las Vegas gas station

A man was in critical condition Wednesday after police said he set himself on fire at an east Las Vegas gas station.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was in critical condition Wednesday after police said he set himself on fire at an east Las Vegas gas station.

It happened at 6:10 p.m. on the 4200 block of East Sahara Avenue, at the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joey Herring.

Herring described the man’s injuries as self-inflicted and said that it occurred in public, confirming that the man set himself on fire at a gas station and ran across the street, reaching a second gas station.

Officers responded to the call, but “there wasn’t a crime related to the event that has been uncovered yet,” Herring said.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, provides access to trained telephone counselors, 24/7. The Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.