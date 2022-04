About 1,300 NV Energy customers have had their power restored after a Friday afternoon outage in Henderson.

About 1,300 NV Energy customers have had their power restored after a Friday afternoon outage in Henderson.

An outage centered on Boulder Highway and West Lake Mead Parkway was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The NV Energy outage website said the cause was being investigated. The outage was restored around 6:30 p.m.