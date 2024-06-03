Station Casinos announces 4th of July fireworks shows
4th of July fireworks are scheduled to light up the night sky at three Station Casinos locations across the Las Vegas Valley.
Station Casinos is preparing to light up the night sky on Independence Day with fireworks shows across the Las Vegas Valley.
On July 4, residents and visitors alike are invited to witness the displays at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, Durango in the southwest valley and Green Valley Ranch in Henderson.
Station says each fireworks show will include pool deck viewing parties offering prime spots to view the display.
Here are the details for each casino fireworks show.
Durango
- Location: Bel-Aire Backyard lawn
- Doors open: 7 p.m.
- Show begins: 9 p.m.
- Admission: Starting at $10 for children (2-11 years) and $35 for adults
- Highlights: Live DJ, craft drinks, small bites from Bel-Aire Backyard Grill
Red Rock Resort
- Location: Sandbar pool
- Doors open: 7:30 p.m.
- Show begins: 9 p.m.
- Admission: Starting at $10 for children (2-11 years) and $35 for adults
- Highlights: Live DJ, backyard BBQ options from Sandbar Grille, fresh pizza from Side Piece
Green Valley Ranch
- Location: Sprawling backyard
- Doors open: 7:30 p.m.
- Show begins: 9 p.m.
- Admission: Starting at $10 for children (2-11 years) and $35 for adult
- Highlights: Live DJ, frozen treats, snacks, beverages
For ticket purchases and more information, visit each property’s respective website.
The fireworks shows will also be streamed live on the @DurangoResort, @RedRockCasino, and @GVRCasino social media accounts.