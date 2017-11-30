Blaze Pizza opens fifth location in Las Vegas Valley

The objective at Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is to get guests through the line as quickly as possible. To help achieve that, the pizzas bake within three minutes.

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is backed up in 180 seconds. (Blaze Pizza/SPECIAL)

Exterior of Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is seen Nov. 2, 2017. The eatery is new to Summerlin and the owners said the demographics and traffic counts made it a perfect choice. (Blaze Pizza/SPECIAL)

Interior of Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is seen Nov. 2, 2017. The eatery is new to Summerlin and the owners said the demographics and traffic counts made it a perfect choice. The enclosed patio is perfect for nice weather. (Blaze Pizza/SPECIAL)

A Blaze Pizza pie is seen with half mushrooms. (Jan Hogan/View)

Interior of Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is seen Nov. 29, 2017. The eatery is new to Summerlin and the owners said the demographics and traffic counts made it a perfect choice. The enclosed patio is used for nice weather. (Blaze Pizza/SPECIAL)

A Blaze Pizza with all the works is seen. Patrons can custom build their pizza pies any way they want. (Jan Hogan/View)

A worker customizes an order as the patron watches Nov. 29, 2017, at Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza. The eatery is new to Summerlin and the owners said the demographics and traffic counts made it a perfect choice. The enclosed patio is used in nice weather. (Jan Hogan/View)

The objective at Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza is to get guests through the line as quickly as possible. To help achieve that, the pizzas bake within three minutes.

Guests start by choosing sauce and cheese types, followed by toppings such as bacon, grilled chicken, Italian meatballs, Italian sausage and pepperoni.

The pies are 12 inches in diameter, cut into six slices. Don’t want to build your own? Chef Bradford Kent (aka “The Pizza Whisperer”) at the new location at 10060 W. Sahara Ave. — the fifth in the Las Vegas Valley — has designed signature pies, featuring combinations such as ovalini mozzarella and cherry tomatoes, barbecue chicken and Gorgonzola, and artichokes and ricotta.

Contact Jan Hogan at jhogan@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2949.

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza Where: 10060 W. Sahara Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily Information: blazepizza.com or 702-514-7113 Social media: facebook.com/BlazePizza/

10060 W. Sahara Ave.