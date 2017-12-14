H2U toga group aims to be centered, toned and relaxed

Each week, a gentle stretch kind of yoga class is offered at H2U Health Center at MountainView Hospital.

Christian Kaufman (left) leads a yoga class Nov. 30, 2017, at H2U offices, part of MountainView Hospital. Kerry Fezza, who has been practicing yoga for 10 years follows his lead in neck stretches while in the lotus pose. (Jan Hogan/View)

Christian Kaufman (left) leads a yoga class Nov. 30, 2017, at H2U offices, part of MountainView Hospital. Kerry Fezza, who has been practicing yoga for 10 years is seen in the foreground in the lotus pose. The class ends with a meditation portion. “Yoga wasn’t created for exercise. It was for meditation, so we incorporate a 10 - 20 minute meditation at the end and people get the biggest benefit from that,” Kaufman said. (Jan Hogan/View)

Christian Kaufman (left) leads a yoga class Nov. 30, 2017, at H2U offices, part of MountainView Hospital. It is only one of the fitness programs offered there. The class is usually held each week and sees between two and eight participants each time. (Jan Hogan/View)

Barb Jones, new to yoga, sits in the back as Christian Kaufman leads the class Nov. 30, 2017, at H2U offices, part of MountainView Hospital. The H2U programs help its members with a variety of programs. The yoga one usually sees no more than eight participants. (Jan Hogan/View)

Kerry Fezza practices yoga Nov. 30, 2017, at H2U offices, part of MountainView Hospital. Christian Kaufman leads the class. The class ends with a 20-minute meditation period. “Yoga wasn’t created for exercise. It was for meditation, so we incorporate a 10 - 20 minute meditation at the end and people get the biggest benefit from that,” Kaufman said. (Jan Hogan/View)

Christian Kaufman (left) reaches for the sky as he leads a yoga class Nov. 30, 2017, at H2U offices, part of MountainView Hospital. It is only one of the fitness programs offered there. (Jan Hogan/View)

Christian Kaufman (left) leans right as he leads a yoga class Nov. 30, 2017, at H2U offices, part of MountainView Hospital. It is only one of the fitness programs offered there. (Jan Hogan/View)

Yoga has been offered there since 1999. It’s a small group, led by Christian Kaufman. The largest classes see six or eight attendees. The cost is $5 a class for members of H2U; membership costs $20 annually.

Benefits of yoga include less stress, better sleep, toned muscles, balance and a sense of calm. Rita Moore, H2U program manager, said there is also a spiritual side.

“You come in all frustrated and upset, but in the class, you get to be one with yourself,” she said.

Kerry Fezza rarely misses a class.

“H2U, a lot of people have the misconception that it’s for 50 or older, but I started when I was 40,” she said. “I like Christian, and it’s inexpensive.”

Mary Ellen Bourgeois has been attending the H2U yoga classes for more than 10 years. She’s 83.

“My physicians encouraged me to keep up with yoga because it’s so beneficial for my body,” she said. “It’s good for my balance and agility. I’m surprised at the things my body can do, the way it can stretch. It feels so good.”

Kaufman set up the Bluetooth with soothing music and had the attendees sit in a lotus pose, which increases circulation in the lumbar spine, tones the abdomen and increases flexibility in the hips.

“Center your awareness to the center of your body,” he said, his voice light and calming. “Take a deep breath.”

He led various movements: chin up, chin down, shoulder roll, face to side, shoulders back, stretching the spine.

Next, canvas straps were used to stretch out the legs. Balancing poses followed: the mountain, the eagle and variations thereof. Bracing against the wall was encouraged if one didn’t feel at ease.

Mats were rolled out and pillows nearby to adjust for knee and hip heights. The table pose had participants on their hands and knees.

“Imagine your spine being very flexible,” Kaufman told them.

After a couple of more stretching poses, he turned off the lights. The meditation portion was quiet, soothing, the music off.

H2U offers similar programming such as Dancing with Parkinson’s and MS Stretch and Flex, the latter for those with multiple sclerosis.

Call 702-562-5585 or visit mountainview-hospital.com.

