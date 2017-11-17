Lobster, crab among toppings at Nacho Daddy’s 3 locations

Nacho Daddy, which recently expanded to the Summerlin area, prides itself on offering “insane” nachos (it calls them Macho Nachos).

Nacho Daddy is seen Nov. 10, 2017, on West Sahara Avenue, close to the library. The Summerlin-area one is the largest of the three locations. (Jan Hogan/View)

Nacho Daddy's chicken enchiladas

Nacho Daddy's Mexi-cobb salad

There are numerous kinds, including the barbecue pork nacho topped with fried onion strings and the fiesta nacho made with chicken breast. High-end nachos feature lobster and crab, Thai chicken, spicy shrimp and filet mignon. The restaurant offers a “never a dry chip” guarantee, wherein the nachos are built in layers to ensure there are always toppings on the chips.

Street tacos come in various styles: mojo pork, chicken breast, grilled fish, grilled shrimp, filet mignon or lobster and crab. More traditional foods such as enchiladas, tamales, tacos and burritos are also on the menu.

The first Nacho Daddy opened in Henderson, in 2010. There are now three Las Vegas-area locations.

Nacho Daddy Where: 9560 W. Sahara Ave. Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday s Information: nachodaddy.com or 702-462-2298 Social media: facebook.com/NachoDaddyLV

