Motorcyclist killed in Summerlin-area crash identified

The intersection of Canyon Run Drive and Rampart Boulevard, near Alta Drive in western Las Vegas, is closed down after a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old woman, died later at University Medical Center. (RTC Cameras)

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday on South Rampart Boulevard has been identified as Cynthia Kline, 48, of Las Vegas. Her death was ruled an accident.

Kline was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson Sportster south on Rampart, approaching Canyon Run Drive, at 12:27 p.m. when a 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 63-year-old Las Vegas woman made a left turn from northbound Rampart onto West Canyon Run, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The Hyndai’s driver turned in front of Kline, causing the crash, police said.

Kline was taken to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Elantra remained at the scene and did not appear impaired, police said.

The death is the 87th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction in 2019.

