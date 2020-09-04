110°F
Summerlin/Centennial Hills

NV Energy outage leaves 1,500 Summerlin-area homes without power

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 4:49 pm
 
Updated September 4, 2020 - 4:59 pm

About 1,500 NV Energy customers in the Summerlin area are without power, a company spokeswoman said late Friday afternoon.

The company said the outages started at 3:51 p.m. Friday and the cause is under investigation.

“We hope to have it restored as soon as possible,” said Jennifer Schuricht, a spokeswoman for NV Energy.

Answering queries from customers on Twitter, the company said it hopes to have power back on by 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

