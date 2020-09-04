NV Energy outage leaves 1,500 Summerlin-area homes without power
About 1,500 NV Energy customers in the Summerlin area are without power, a company spokeswoman said late Friday afternoon.
About 1,500 NV Energy customers in the Summerlin area are without power, a company spokeswoman said late Friday afternoon.
The company said the outages started at 3:51 p.m. Friday and the cause is under investigation.
“We hope to have it restored as soon as possible,” said Jennifer Schuricht, a spokeswoman for NV Energy.
Answering queries from customers on Twitter, the company said it hopes to have power back on by 5:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.