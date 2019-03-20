Shadow Ridge senior nears 12 years of perfect attendance

Sean Stewart at his home upon receiving an acceptance letter from UNLV. Stewart was admitted into the school's Honors College and received a scholarship from the Lee School of Business Global Entrepreneurship Program. (Courtesy)

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, 18-year-old Sean Stewart will graduate this May from Shadow Ridge High with a perfect attendance record across 12 years — a total of over 2,000 days.

Stewart has a 4.5 GPA, works as editor in chief of The Lariat, his high school newspaper, and takes joy in community service. Each summer, he volunteers with Families for Effective Autism Treatment’s summer youth camps.

“I love to push myself,” Stewart said. “I’m always trying to improve in every aspect of my life; whatever it is that I’m doing, I’m always just trying to be better. That plays a role hand in hand of never missing a day of school. I want to be attentive and try to always push myself and see where it can take me.”

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Stewart also works as a volunteer teacher at his church every Sunday. Additionally, he’s a member of the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars.

“I plan to pursue a career in business once I graduate,” Stewart said. “I want to stay involved in this community so I plan on going to UNLV.”

Stewart’s minor is global entrepreneurship, and he received a scholarship from the Lee School of Business Global Entrepreneurship Program, said his mother, Robin. He was also admitted into the Honors College. Robin said Sean has presented signs of self-discipline and motivation since he was 4.

“I think that any time you’re reliable and you can be counted on and you’ll give it your all, you’re a huge asset to any business or organization. Sean has been a blessing since he was born,” she said.