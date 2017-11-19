Cigar lovers light up during Big Smoke event on Strip — PHOTOS

The evening was part of the three-day Big Smoke Las Vegas Weekend, hosted by Cigar Aficionado magazine, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The event, at the Mirage, ends Sunday.

Winston Williams, 50, of Las Vegas, smokes a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Winston Williams, 50, of Las Vegas, smokes a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Pete Golder, 57, of Las Vegas, smokes a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Tim Wong of Orange County, Calif., 45, lights a cigar at the Espinosa cigar table during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ted Price, 65, of Chesapeake, Va., holds a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Narong Va of Los Angeles organizes cigars for Ashton during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ernesto Perez Carrillo, 66, owner of EP Carrillo, left, hands out cigars to patrons during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Nick Killion, 26, left, and his father Mike Killion, 48, right, both of Murrieta, Calif. light cigars during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Larry Morgan, 50, of Chesapeake, Va., smokes a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Bobby Copenny of Fort Worth, Texas, 46, right, lights a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

People attend the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Matt Long of Seattle, 47, smokes a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Harry Hatzis, 61, of Cleveland, Ohio, smokes a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cigars lay on a table during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jim Holler, 86, of Vista, Calif., smokes a cigar during the Cigar Aficionado's Big Smoke Las Vegas weekend event at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The evening was part of the Big Smoke Las Vegas Weekend, hosted by Cigar Aficionado magazine, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary. More than 35 premium cigar producers were present at the event.

The three-day event, which ends Sunday, included a panel discussion featuring icons of the cigar world, including John Oliva Jr of the Oliva Tobacco Company; Jorge Padrón of Padrón Cigars; and Craig Cass of Tinder Box of the Carolinas. Other seminars covered how to spot a fake Cuban cigar and how to roll your own cigar.

A portion of proceeds will benefit Prostate Cancer Research, an organization seeking a cure for prostate cancer.