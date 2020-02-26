Crash plunges tower at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas into darkness

A vehicle crash involving NV Energy equipment caused a power outage Wednesday morning at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Aerial photo of the Cosmopolitan hotel casino as seen on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@Vegas88s

A vehicle crash involving NV Energy equipment caused a power outage at a Strip casino on Wednesday morning.

NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said a car crashed into one of the company’s power poles, causing the outage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

According to a statement from The Cosmopolitan, the incident caused a “temporary interruption of power” that impacted the casino’s Chelsea Tower. Electricity was restored, according to the emailed statement, which was sent about 9:35 a.m.

It was not immediately clear how long the outage lasted.

