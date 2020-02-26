Crash plunges tower at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas into darkness
A vehicle crash involving NV Energy equipment caused a power outage Wednesday morning at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said a car crashed into one of the company’s power poles, causing the outage at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
According to a statement from The Cosmopolitan, the incident caused a “temporary interruption of power” that impacted the casino’s Chelsea Tower. Electricity was restored, according to the emailed statement, which was sent about 9:35 a.m.
It was not immediately clear how long the outage lasted.
