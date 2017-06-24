ad-fullscreen
The Strip

Knowing Vegas: Match the carpet to the Las Vegas casino — QUIZ

Story by John Przybys Photos by Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2017 - 12:17 pm
 

When was the last time you looked down while walking through a casino?

It’s OK. There’s much to see in a casino without sneaking a glance at the carpet. But the floor covering can be an artistic part of a casino’s design, tying together elements of the decor in the same way that your living room wall-to-wall makes a statement.

David G. Schwartz, director of the Center for Gaming Research at UNLV, spent years blogging about casino carpeting, more as a salute to the oddity of the subject rather than a focus of serious academic scholarship.

“I think we had a lot of quirky interest in it,” Schwartz said.

What do casinos look for when choosing carpeting? “They look for something with good energy, something memorable,” Schwartz said. And, “they want something that wears well. You have a lot of people walking on it, and you have to be able to clean it.”

How much do you know about your favorite casino’s floor covering? Review-Journal videographer Michael Quine photographed the carpeting at several Las Vegas casinos. Your job: Match the carpeting with the casino.

 

 

