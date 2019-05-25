Las Vegas police officer, horse unhurt after hit by car on Strip

A Las Vegas officer riding a horse on Friday night was in front of Caesars Palace when a car ran into the horse’s rear, police said.

A Las Vegas officer and horse were uninjured after a car struck them Friday night on the Strip, police said.

An officer was riding a horse was in front of Caesars Palace, 1 Caesars Palace Drive, about 10:20 p.m. Friday when a car ran into the horse’s rear, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said.

Police do not believe the driver of the car was impaired, Larsen said.

Further information was not immediately available.

