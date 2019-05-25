69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
The Strip

Las Vegas police officer, horse unhurt after hit by car on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2019 - 12:20 am
 
Updated May 25, 2019 - 12:21 am

A Las Vegas officer and horse were uninjured after a car struck them Friday night on the Strip, police said.

An officer was riding a horse was in front of Caesars Palace, 1 Caesars Palace Drive, about 10:20 p.m. Friday when a car ran into the horse’s rear, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said.

Police do not believe the driver of the car was impaired, Larsen said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Plenty of work remains on Drew Las Vegas
By / RJ

The former Fontainebleau — the blue-tinted tower that has blighted the Strip for a decade — is slated to open as the Drew in the second quarter of 2022.