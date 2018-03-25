Las Vegas Strip hotels go dark for Earth Hour

Several Las Vegas Strip hotels went dark Saturday night to shine a light on climate change.
Resorts up and down Las Vegas Boulevard dimmed their exterior lights between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday as part of a worldwide Earth Hour initiative to draw attention to the issue.
Among the Las Vegas hotels that took part in Earth Hour were Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Venetian and Palazzo; The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Caesars Entertainment properties, including Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas and The Cromwell; and MGM Resorts International’s hotels, including Aria, Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand.
Caesars Entertainment’s High Roller turned blue to celebrate Earth Hour.
Started in 2007, the World Wildlife Fund organized the event to bring attention to the effects of climate change, such as decreasing biodiversity, rising sea levels and extreme weather.
World celebrates Earth Hour
In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark. In London, a kaleidoscope of famous sites switched off their lights — Tower Bridge, Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus, the London Eye.
That scene was repeated over and over across the world on Saturday night: at Sydney’s Opera House; at New Delhi’s great arch; at Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers; at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland; at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin; at St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow; at the Empire State Building in New York.
It lasted for just an hour and its power is purely symbolic. But in countries around the world, at 8:30 p.m., people were switching off their lights for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of addressing climate change.
