Las Vegas Strip hotels go dark for Earth Hour

Resorts up and down Las Vegas Boulevard dimmed their exterior lights between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday as part of a worldwide Earth Hour initiative to draw attention to the issue.

A gondolier passes by as the Venetian hotel-casino commemorates Earth Hour by turning off exterior lighting, rooftop signage and facade features for one hour in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A composite photo of Buckingham Palace in London before and after it switched off its lights for an hour to mark WWF's Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change, Saturday March 24, 2018. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

In this two photo combination picture, the landmark India Gate monument is seen lit, top, and then the same location in darkness when the lights are turned out for one hour to mark Earth Hour, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Earth Hour was marked worldwide at 8.30 p.m. local time and is a global call to turn off lights for 60 minutes in a bid to highlight the global climate change. (AP Photo/Oinam Anand)

The famous lights of the strip moments before going dark for Earth Hour in Las Vegas in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Several Las Vegas Strip hotels went dark Saturday night to shine a light on climate change.

Among the Las Vegas hotels that took part in Earth Hour were Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Venetian and Palazzo; The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Caesars Entertainment properties, including Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas and The Cromwell; and MGM Resorts International’s hotels, including Aria, Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand.

Caesars Entertainment’s High Roller turned blue to celebrate Earth Hour.

Started in 2007, the World Wildlife Fund organized the event to bring attention to the effects of climate change, such as decreasing biodiversity, rising sea levels and extreme weather.

World celebrates Earth Hour

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower went dark. In London, a kaleidoscope of famous sites switched off their lights — Tower Bridge, Big Ben, Piccadilly Circus, the London Eye.

That scene was repeated over and over across the world on Saturday night: at Sydney’s Opera House; at New Delhi’s great arch; at Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Towers; at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland; at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin; at St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow; at the Empire State Building in New York.

It lasted for just an hour and its power is purely symbolic. But in countries around the world, at 8:30 p.m., people were switching off their lights for Earth Hour, a global call for international unity on the importance of addressing climate change.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.