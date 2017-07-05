ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas Strip reopens after police investigate suspicious package

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2017 - 10:37 am
 

A part of the Las Vegas Strip was closed temporarily Wednesday morning as police investigated a suspicious package found on a bus, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas Boulevard South between Reno Boulevard and Mandalay Bay Road reopened in both directions by 10:30 a.m.

No pedestrians or vehicles were allowed access to the area in front of the Luxor hotel, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The bus was evacuated as officers investigated, Hadfield said.

Police could not immediately confirm whether the bus was part of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada fleet.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

