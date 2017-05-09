ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
The Strip

Man critical after being hit by van on Las Vegas Strip

By Michael Shoro Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2017 - 2:09 am
 
Updated May 9, 2017 - 6:29 am

A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was hit by a van on the Strip Tuesday morning, Las Vegas police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard were temporarily shut down between Caesars Palace and The Mirage. They reopened about 5:30 a.m.

The crash happened about 1:10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like